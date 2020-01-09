'Celebrating Agriculture' celebrates 20th anniversary; Gov. Lamont to make remarks

The event is held to help showcase the benefits that agriculture in Connecticut provides to the region

STERLING, Connecticut — At 11:30 a.m., Governor Lamont will participate in a news conference in Sterling celebrating the 20th anniversary of Celebrating Agriculture.

Celebrating Agriculture is a free educational day showcasing the benefits agriculture provides to the region, as well as the challenges farms face today.

It is held in September every year at the Woodstock Fairgrounds.



Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, this year’s event will not be held at the fairgrounds, but rather will be held with virtual activities and physically distanced experiences.

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, and local agricultural leaders will also participate in the event.

A little more information about Celebrating Agriculture:

The concept of Celebrating Agriculture started in 2001 as part of an effort to promote community education and participation in agriculture, as well as to support consumer purchasing of local farm products. Each year, our goal is to welcome more people to learn who our farm neighbors are, and how to support local agriculture to enrich and maintain the open space -- the working landscape -- of our area.

We also invite growers and producers to sell their products and demonstrate processes, as well as local organizations. Woodstock, as the host of this event, exemplifies a town working with its agricultural industry to maintain agriculture as an integral part of both its economic and environmental future.