Celebrating Labor Day weekend during a pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Friday the Department of Public Health released a covid-19 alert with concern to holiday gatherings this Labor Day weekend, urging all residents, especially young adults, to continue safety measures like mask wearing and social distancing.

Residents in downtown Hartford said they’re sticking to the basics this Labor Day weekend. Many said they will be either outside with close family/friends or celebrating it like any other weekend---at home.

‘We’re being flexible and definitely trying to stay away from heavily populated areas,” Hartford resident Madelyn Hughes said.

“We’ll probably try to get away from town, maybe go on a hike somewhere,” Hartford resident Noah Hughes said.

At the corner of Allen Street and Ann Uccello Street intersects Agave Grill, The Tavern and recently reopened Russian Lady. All spots hoping to attract customers this weekend with outdoor seating and a D.J.

“Typically, our Labor Day Weekend is pretty large, but things have changed a little bit because people aren’t downtown,” Agave Grill Assistant Manager Ken Kozee said. “We follow all the guidelines, all the servers wear their masks, the gloves and we have all the sanitizer.”

Windsor resident Joshua Gither said staying safe while having fun is something young people have to balance this weekend.

“It’s a challenge but I figured it would be fun to find other things to do other than doing the normal things we would do on Labor Day,” Gither said.