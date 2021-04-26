Census data shows slight population uptick in Connecticut

Connecticut will retain its five congressional seats. Connecticut remains the 29th most populous state in the U.S.

CONNECTICUT, USA — New census data shows a slight uptick in Connecticut's population over the past decade.

The first batch of numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau released Monday show there were about 3.6 million residents in the state in 2020, compared to more than 3.5 million in 2010.

Connecticut will retain its five congressional seats. Connecticut remains the 29th most populous state in the U.S. Meanwhile, members of the state's Reapportionment Committee met for the first time.

The eight-member bipartisan group is charged with redrawing Connecticut’s legislative and congressional district boundaries.

