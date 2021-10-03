Ceremony held for CROWN Act signing

Supporters of the Crown Act discussed its importance for the community, especially the impact on children.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont held a ceremonious bill signing outside the capitol Wednesday in a celebration of a newly signed law banning hairstyle discrimination in the workplace.

“As I began to learn more I realized how incredibly important it is,” Governor Lamont said. “It’s part of, more broadly, other things we are trying to do to celebrate what makes this state special and that’s by celebrating our diversity.”

Connecticut is the 8th state to join in the passing of the Crown Act. The bill was introduced shortly before the pandemic and signed into law on March 2nd. The legislation falls under House Bill 6515 called An Act Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It increases civil rights protections by prohibiting discrimination based on hairstyles commonly associated with people of color.

“More importantly this year we all witnessed the murder of George Floyd and so at this moment it became even more emphasis on our need to look at all the work we do in the legislature through a racial equity lens,” Senator Julie Kushner said.

The bill was championed by State Representative Robyn Porter and State Senator Julie Kushner, co-chairs of the labor committee. Representative Porter said a driving force behind her wanting to bring the act to Connecticut was a 2018 video of New Jersey high school wrestler Andrew Johnson, whose hair was cut off during a wrestling match.

“He was forced to stop midway through a wrestling match and was given the ultimatum that he could continue only if he cuts his locks,” Representative Robyn Porter said.

The act applies to both the workplace and schools.

“The significant factor in considering this type of discrimination is the impact to black children and young people,” said Vanessa Dorantes, DCF Commissioner. “As we all know identity development is an important factor in child and adolescent life stages.”

She said the way the topic of natural hair is addressed affects children.

“The rejection that is resulted in black children feeling ostracized, bullied, disciplined unjustly or forced to acquiesce and assimilate to handbook rules that excludes specific natural hairstyles,” Dorantes said.

She said the child is left with feelings of humiliation sadness anger frustration and confusion.

“This is just one small step forward toward a more equal and a just society and it allows people of color to be their authentic self,” Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said.

State leaders said the Crown Act is about celebrating identity and differences.

Shopblackct.com has linked with YWCA Hartford to promote local beauty brands and offer shoppers discounts in honor of the passing of the Crown Act. Customers can connect with Connecticut black-owned beauty and cosmetics businesses from now until the end of March by visiting shopblackct.com/crownact to view a list of businesses offering a discount with promo code "CROWNON".

