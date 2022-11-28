Charges filed against New Haven officers in prisoner transfer injury case

Randy Cox was paralyzed in June after a transport van stopped suddenly and he was thrown around inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut State's Attorney's office has brought criminal charges against the five police personnel involved in the incident that left Richard “Randy” Cox paralyzed.

Cox, 36, who was being taken June 19 to a police station in New Haven, for processing on a weapons charge when his head struck the back wall of the van.

Arrested were Officer Oscar Diaz, 54; Officer Ronald Pressley, 56; Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, 35, Officer Luis Rivera, 40; and Sgt. Betsy Segui, 40.

All were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree Cruelty to Persons. The five turned themselves in to State Police Troop F in Westbrook.

Each of the five arrested have posted a $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear at GA 23 on December 8.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Karl Jacobson held a press conference reacting to New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr.’s decision to bring criminal charges against the five officers involved in the incident.

“As I’ve said from day one, the City of New Haven is committed to accountability for all individuals involved in this tragic incident," said Elicker. "Based on today’s arrests, it’s clear that the State’s Attorney has determined there is probable cause that the actions of these officers violated state criminal laws – and, ultimately, the final verdict will be appropriately decided through the criminal justice system. I’m glad to see the process is moving forward to help ensure that justice is served."

"I have directed the New Haven Police Department’s Office of Internal Affairs to immediately resume our internal investigation into this matter," said Jacobson. "The Office of Internal Affairs will officially review the incident in its entirety and determine whether the officers violated NHPD protocols and procedures. Once the investigation is complete, I will review the findings and make recommendations as to what discipline may be appropriate."

Cox was handcuffed when he was in the back of the New Haven police van, which was not equipped with seat belts. He flew headfirst into a wall when Officer Oscar Diaz braked hard; he said it was to avoid a collision, police said.

Diaz resumed driving to the police department, despite Cox calling for help and saying he was injured and couldn’t move, according to the video and officials. A few minutes later, Diaz stopped the van to check on Cox, who was lying motionless on the floor.

Lawyers for Cox said that he is has made small improvements in his arms. They said they will continue to pursue the federal court case.

Diaz then called paramedics but told them to meet him at the station instead of waiting for them where he was, police said.

At the station, officers dragged Cox out of the van by his feet and put him in a wheelchair, video shows. Police then booked Cox, took him out of the wheelchair and dragged him into a cell, where he was left on the floor, video shows.

Paramedics arrived minutes later and took Cox to a hospital, officials said.

Diaz and Sgt. Betsy Segui, who works in the department's detention area, were the first officers placed on paid leave pending an investigation.

The three other officers placed on leave are Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, and Officer Luis Rivera, who officials said were all present in the detention facility and were all involved in the handling of Cox.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is leading the legal fight in federal court on behalf of Cox. Crump also called for a federal civil rights investigation into the treatment of Cox.

Crump said Cox was accused of lying and told to get up several times by police.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.