2 charged in Wolcott animal cruelty case

46 cats and one dog were removed from the household along with 9 dead cats

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Two people have been charged with animal cruelty after animal control found 47 animals in poor health conditions back in May.

Jaime Langdeau and Norman Michaud were investigated by Wolcott Animal Control after police noticed the house was in a deplorable state during the response to a non-responsive woman who was declared dead.

Officers say the conditions made breathing difficult and noticed dozens of cats and full litter boxes.

Animal control went in May and had Langdeau and Michaud sign over all the animals to them after observing the poor conditions of the home and animals saying any living creature in the home needed medical attention.

They found the dog in a bedroom in a cage too small with hair loss, wounds, and underweight. There were also multiple dead cats decaying and one in full rigor mortis.

Multiple animals had various health issues including malnourishment, fleas, and various infections.

Animal control told the household earlier this year to limit their number of cats to three.

The building has been condemned and it took 5 days to to safely remove the animals and find appropriate care.

Langdeau has been charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty.

