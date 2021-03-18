Charges upgraded for woman arrested at State Capitol protest

New Fairfield woman was originally charged with breach of peace.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A New Fairfield woman is facing more serious charges in connection with an incident that took place at the state capitol on the first day of the legislative session.

Yuliya Gilshteyn, 44, of New Fairfield, was charged with Deprivation of Rights (Hate Crime statute), Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault in the Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Risk of Injury to a Child.

Officials said Gilshteyn, a white woman, is accused of spitting on a black woman during a protest outside the State Capitol. Gilshteyn was initially charged with Breach of Peace. After the summons for the Breach of Peace charge was issued, investigators learned the incident was recorded by a television news camera crew who had been at the protest.

At the time, of the incident there were tensions between the different groups. Capitol Police said Gilshteyn was arrested for breach of peace after spitting on another woman.

"I'm still saying to her please back up you don't have on a mask please back up, next thing you know she leans back gathers her spit and projectile spits right into my face and it lands on my phone and on my glasses and on my mask," said Keren Prescott of Manchester.

“The follow-up investigation done by Inspector Buyak, which included obtaining witness statements and video of the incident, confirmed that what occurred in Hartford on January 6, 2021 was much more than a breach of peace,” officials said. “An assault launched against a person on account of their race as they are exercising their First Amendment right and freedom cannot be tolerated.”