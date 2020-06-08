LIST: Where you can charge-up, cool-off during Connecticut power outages

This article will be updated as we learn more from cities and towns on their plans to add charging stations for residents.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Below is a list of cooling and/or charging stations set up in several cities and towns across Connecticut.

Canton

Community Center (Multi-Purpose Room in the lower level) open as a cooling station and device charging station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are also device charging stations set up outside at the front and rear entrance of the Library.

Danbury

New Street Fire House has a charging station and water for residents.

East Hartford

East Hartford Public Library at 840 Main Street. Additionally, free WiFi is also accessible from the East Hartford Public Library parking lot and the library lawn. Both the charging station and WiFi are available during library’s business hours.

Cultural Community Center, located at 50 Chapman Place. Families are asked to send in one family member if possible. The charging station at the Cultural Center will be available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Individuals are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing measures when using these charging stations.

East Haven

East Haven Senior Center available for charging from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Fairfield

Charging stations are located in the Lobby of Police Headquarters (100 Reef Roadd) and the Fairfield Senior Center (100 Mona Terrace). Residents are urged to remember face coverings.

Lebanon

The Senior Center is open as a cooling center at 9 a.m. Water is available at Lyman Memorial High School 24/7 via a hose on the left side of the building (Ag Sci wing) diagonal from the Sugar Shack.

Madison

The Town Campus Emergency Shelter will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. through at least Sunday.

Starting tomorrow, the Town will be opening shower facilities at Daniel Hand High School, which includes improved and more extensive shower facilities. Residents can use the men’s and women’s locker rooms which are located by the Tiger Door back entrance of the school from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Middletown

Middletown High School, 200 LaRosa Lane: 8 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. daily

Newington

Charging stations are located near the main entrance of the Library, and CCHD phones have been restored.

Prospect

LaBonne's Market offering free phone charging stations and free water to anyone effected by the power outages.

Redding

The Redding Community Center has been set up for residents to get jug water (in the parking lot) and charging station in the parking lot (generator).

Jug water will also be available at Redding Town Hall.

Salisbury

LaBonne's Market offering free phone charging stations and free water to anyone effected by the power outages.

Southington

Calendar House, 388 Pleasant Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday August 6.

Watertown

LaBonne's Market offering free phone charging stations and free water to anyone effected by the power outages.

West Hartford

The charging stations available are as follows:

Conard - Berkshire Road - outside of grounds garage across from cafeteria

King Philip - 100 King Philip Drive - to the far right of main entrance

Bristow - 34 Highland Street - main entrance at north end of building

Charter Oak - 425 Oakwood Avenue - outside cafeteria/gym entrance off of playground

Morley - 77 Bretton Road - kindergarten playground at front of building

Norfeldt - 35 Barksdale Road - front entrance

Whiting Lane - 47 Whiting Lane - north parking lot, loading dock

Woodbury