CT charities see increased need, fewer resources as the "Giving Season" begins

The Salvation Army expects requests for assistance to at least double.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Organizations look to give back during the holiday season and this year their help is needed more than ever. On Friday, the Knights of Columbus held their annual Coats for Kids event to give back to communities all around the state.

"We do this every Black Friday, the Knights of Columbus started this in 2009," said Stephen Rice, Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus Bishop O'Reilly Assembly 101.

The groups gave out hundreds of coats to families in Waterbury, Hartford, Bridgeport, New Haven, and Stamford.

"We're glad we could fill that void for the families that are having a tough decision to buy food, and now they can get a coat for the kid and that's one less burden they have to worry about," said Rice.

The need was evident in Hartford where all of the coats were given out in less than two hours.

"Wasn't much of a crowd at 10, then all of a sudden the waves came. Families of 8 kids, would show up," said Mike McGarry, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Cathedral of Saint Joseph.

While many families are struggling, the organizations that help them, are struggling too. At the cathedral of Saint Joseph, the food pantry is trying to keep up with the demand.

"It's very, very busy it serves this whole neighborhood and other areas of the city," said McGarry. "They're straining to take care of everybody," he said.

The Salvation Army is also seeing an increased need this holiday season, and it's something they're preparing for.

"We've seen projections of anywhere from 100 to 155% increase in assistance requests this year," said Captain Bramwell Applin of the Salvation Army. "We find more and more people that typically would be our donors are finding themselves coming to us for assistance," he said.

While their bell ringers and red kettles will still be out at stores, there are also more socially distanced ways for people to get involved.

"We're also doing some new things a little bit more online driven giving, as well as texting," said Applin. "Certainly, we need the community's help to continue to do that with increased donations to match that increased need, but we're here to serve," he said.