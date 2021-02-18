x
CT native Tik-Tok star Charli D'Amelio joins Dunkin' for new Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam drinks

The Charli Cold Foam is a remix of D’Amelio’s go-to Dunkin’ brew with the new Charli Cold Foam.
NORWALK, Conn. — Dunkin' is launching three new drinks with something different on top and there's a Connecticut connection!

The company unveiled its newest menu items... all cold brews topped with a sweet foam. 

One of the new drinks called the Chocolate Stout Cold Brew-- combines chocolate and what Dunkin' calls-- a "malty molasses flavor."

Another, the Charli Cold Foam, got its name from Charli D'Amelio, who is a popular creator on Tik-Tok from Norwalk.

Dunkin' said in a release the drink is a D’Amelio’s go-to Dunkin’ brew with the new Charli Cold Foam.

All of the drinks hit Dunkin' restaurants on February 24.

Customers can grab them in a medium-size for the special price of $3, beginning launch day and continuing through March 23.

