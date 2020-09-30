Two people in custody after chase across southeast Houston ends in crash

Police say the chase started when the suspect was driving erratically.

HOUSTON — A police chase in southeast Houston ended with two suspects in custody Wednesday.

The chase started with reports of a suspect driving a pickup truck erratically. At points during the chase, the suspect was driving the wrong direction.

It ended near the Gulf Freeway and South Wayside when the suspect crashed.

Air 11 was over the case when it came to an end.

At this point, we don't have any word of injuries.

This is the second chase Air 11 has been over in two days. Just yesterday, a suspect led police on a chase after an alleged assault.