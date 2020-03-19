Cheshire-based Bozzuto's Inc puts out "Help Wanted Sign"

Cheshire based Bozzuto's inc. says they are running their food distribution warehouses 24/7

CHESHIRE, Conn. — With so many stores and restaurants closed due to COVID-19, there is one major player who has put out the help wanted sign -- no surprise they are ones charged with trying to stock your grocery store shelves. Cheshire based Bozzuto's inc. says they are running their food distribution warehouses 24/7 and looking for extra support.

Scott Grove, the vice president for human resources at Bozzuto's said, "We need help in our warehouse, we need diesel techs, we need marketing people."

The 75-year old grocery service giant also praised their current workforce that is feverishly trying to keep up with demand.

Steve Hegglke, the executive vice president of merchandising said, "They are doing record days, every day right now and we couldn't be more proud of what they are doing."