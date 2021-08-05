Cheshire car break-in suspect fires shots during confrontation with victim: police

Police said the victim followed the suspects after seeing them attempting to break into cars in his neighborhood

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Cheshire police are reminding residents to be cautious when it comes to car break-in thefts after a shooting incident this morning.

Police said a man had seen suspects in his neighborhood breaking into cars around 1:40 a.m. Shortly after, while driving around looking for the suspects, the victim found them driving north on Maple Avenue.

The victim reportedly then followed the suspects and pulled alongside them. Police said the victim began to confront them verbally.

As the suspect vehicle pulled away from the victim, one of the passengers fired a gunshot at the victim's vehicle. The victim was uninjured.

Police said the suspects were driving a silver or gray Subaru Legacy. The four men inside were described as Black or Hispanic wearing hooded sweatshirts.

The Cheshire Police Department reminds people that those who break into cars are potentially armed and dangerous, and people should use extreme caution. If you see criminal activity, you're asked to notify the police and, when possible, do so without alerting the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 203-271-5533.

