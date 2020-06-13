Child struck and killed by motor vehicle on Wiese Rd. in Cheshire

The driver remained on scene and has cooperated with the investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Around 8:00 Friday night, Cheshire police responded to Wiese Road by Richmond Glen Drive for a child that had been struck by a motor vehicle.

The child was provided first aid by responding officers and paramedics at the scene.

The child was then transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the accident and has cooperated with the investigation.

The Cheshire Police Traffic Division along with the Naugatuck Valley Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

At this time, Cheshire Police Department is withholding any names as the investigation is ongoing and notifications of family members still need to be made.