The crash happened on Highland Avenue Tuesday night.

Confirmed with Cheshire PD:

One person is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cheshire.

Police said the call came in around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday reporting a crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan. The crash happened on Highland Avenue (Route 10) between W. Johnson Avenue and Schoolhouse Road.

The victims have not been identified at this time.