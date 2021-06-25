I-84 west in Cheshire closed due to shooting investigation

The closure is between exits 26 and 25A.

State police said the west side of Interstate 84 in Cheshire is closed due to a shooting investigation.

The closure is between exits 26 and 25A.

Troopers at the scene found an injured victim who was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries isn't known at this time.

Western District Major Crimes Squad was dispatched to help with the investigation.

At this time it's unknown when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.