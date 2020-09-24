Cheshire, South Windsor ranked on Money's list of 'Best Places to Live' in the US

Reasons ranged from nature trails, festivals, and other key features in the towns

CONNECTICUT, USA — Residents of Cheshire and South Windsor rejoice! Money magazine listed those two towns on their '50 Best Places to Live" list.

Money wrote their rationale in choosing the towns.

For Cheshire, they highlighted nature activities like going to nearby Sleeping Giant State Park, Roaring Brook Falls, Cheshire Hollow Farms, or Drazen Orchard (which is open for their 2020 harvest season!)

But we can't talk about Cheshire without talking about the Strawberry Festival. Sadly, the festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but if it were any other year, there'd be a particular focus on the strawberry shortcake.

Another well-known Cheshire feature that Money cited was the Barker Character, Comic and Cartoon Museum!

Money also said Cheshire was 'extremely safe' with an overall crime rate 65% of the U.S. average. It's worth noting that Cheshire is the home to two state prisons.

When it came to South Windsor, Money magazine cited the town's economy and local activities.

Money featured Stefan Farms, a local farm that sells subscriptions for weekly boxes of local veggies.

When it comes to South Windsor’s economy, Money says it has remained relatively steady. They say it's due to stable employers in the Hartford metro region like insurers Aetna and The Hartford, as well as aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Industries, which employ a combined 21,000 people in the area.

However, Raytheon, the parent company of Pratt & Whitney, announced layoffs last week across the company.