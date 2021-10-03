FOX61 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Mom of missing Chicopee 11-year-old boy speaks about son, search

Aiden Blanchard has been missing since February 5 after visiting a boat ramp near his home.

SUFFIELD, Conn — The mother of a missing Chicopee 11-year-old is pleading for her son to be found.

Aiden Blanchard has been missing since February 5 after visiting a boat ramp near his home. More than a month later a search for him continues in the waters of the Connecticut River.

“Aiden is sweet kid, he loves animals. He really cares for people especially people who have developmental needs or something going on,” Michelle Blanchard told FOX61 News exclusively while first responders conducted their search of the river. “He’s always wanted to help him.”

The boy’s aunt, Michelle Blanchard Vargas, told FOX61’s Keith McGilvery on Wednesday that the last month has been “extremely difficult” for the entire family.

“We’ve got a lot of friends and family, the community of Chicopee has been extremely supportive,” she added.

Massachusetts authorities have been looking for the little boy for weeks

On Wednesday, the Connecticut State Police confirmed they’d be back out on the Connecticut side of the river too.

“The search is now extended into Connecticut and we are looking for support in Connecticut as well how long the river and with the police, we just desperately want to bring Aiden home,” Blanchard Vargas said.

The boy’s aunt said her message to other parents was: “It is good to teach the kids about the river, or any water, where he went out it was actually ice and snow, but it looks like land. You wouldn’t know the difference at all.”

