Child dies after farming equipment accident in Watertown

The child was pronounced dead on the scene

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A four-year-old child has died in Watertown after reportedly getting stuck under a farm tractor.

Watertown police said at approximately 3:30 p.m., Watertown Police and Watertown Fire Departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hills Road for a report of a child entrapped under a farm tractor.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they saw the child was entangled in farming equipment that was running. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

The child's death is under investigation.

Watertown Police thanked officers, firefighters and neighbors for doing all they could to help.

This story is still developing.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

