Child dies following dog attack in Akron

Police say a woman was watching her grandson when they were both attacked Friday afternoon.

AKRON, Ohio — A child has died following a dog attack in Akron.

Police say they were called to a home on South Hawkins Street in connection to a dog bite Friday afternoon.

According to police, a woman was watching her 7-month-old grandson when they were both attacked by the family dog.

The child was severely injured and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The grandmother was also bitten, she refused treatment at the scene.