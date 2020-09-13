Toddler seriously injured after falling off cliff at Rails to Trails in Vernon

The child was extricated from the trail and taken to CT Children's Medical Center to be treated.

VERNON, Conn. — A child was taken to the hospital after falling off a cliff at Rails to Trails in Vernon Saturday afternoon.

According to the Vernon Police Department, just before 12:00 pm, officers and fire crews were called to the Rails and Trails near Washington Street and Brookview Drive.

The toddler was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with serious injuries. Police say the child was with a parent and other children who were not injured.

