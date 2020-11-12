Child found abandoned along northern Minnesota highway, mother later arrested

The six-year-old girl was found along Highway 61 near Grand Portage.

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. — A six-year-old girl is in the care of authorities after being found abandoned on the side of a highway in northeastern Minnesota.

According to a news release from the Cook County Sheriff's Office, the girl was left along Highway 61 near Grand Portage on Thursday evening. Two men found the child and were helping to keep her warm, after she was found without proper winter clothing, including no socks or shoes.

Deputies took charge of the child and through their investigation were able to locate the girl's mother, who was arrested and taken to the Cook County Jail while awaiting potential charges.

"The quick and decisive actions of the two men led to a positive outcome for this child. Thanks to (the two men), and to all who stepped in to assist this child in a time of great need," Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a statement.

According to the sheriff, Cook County Public Health and Human Services are now assisting with the child's care. The case remains under investigation.