Boat crash on Wyassup Lake leaves four, including a child, hospitalized

The child was given CPR at the scene.

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — A child has been hospitalized after a boat on Wyassup Lake in North Stonington overturned.

The child was given CPR on the scene by officials and was transported to an area hospital, according to a spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

There were three other people on the boat who were also transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

DEEP EnCon Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

