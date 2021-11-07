Child pulled from pool in Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Suffield Police say that a child was pulled from a pool and rushed to a hospital on Sunday morning.
Few details have been released so far, but Police Chief Richard Brown says that at about 11:07 a.m., the Suffield Public Safety Answering Point received a 9-1-1 call from a home on South Grand Street reporting a child possibly unconscious in a pool.
Suffield emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Upon arriving, a child who had been located in the pool had life-saving measures initiated by first responders. The victim was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for additional care.
Police say the incident remains under investigation and additional details may be released at a future time.
