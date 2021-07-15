How will the child tax credit affect CT families?

Across the country, eligible families will get up to $250 a month for every child 6-17 years old, and $300 for every child under 6 years old.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In an effort to help families across the country, a national child tax credit begins today.

Across the country, eligible families will get up to $250 a month for every child 6-17 years old, and $300 for every child under 6 years old.

It's a needed boost especially as families recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. While the tax credit will last to the end of the year, President Joe Biden is pushing for it to be extended through 2025.

The Biden administration says that over 350,000 families in Connecticut are eligible for the tax credit, equaling about $127 million.

The credit is fully available to families without any tax obligations. Advocates say the monthly payments can help smooth out an impoverished family's income, making it easier for them to budget and less dependent on high-interest lenders.

Here's how the tax credit works:

Six months of payments will be advanced on a monthly basis through the end of the year.

The payments begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household, and $150,000 for married couples.

Higher-income families with incomes of $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.

If you filed taxes and the IRS already has your bank account information, the payments should be deposited directly into your account on the 15th of each month. The Treasury Department estimates that 35.2 million families will receive payments in July. But even if you haven't filed taxes in 2019 or 2020, you might still be eligible for the credit and can apply here.

The child tax credit was created in 1997 to be a source of relief, yet it also became a driver of economic and racial inequality as only parents who owed the federal government taxes could qualify for its full payment. Academic research in 2020 found that about three-quarters of white and Asian children were eligible for the full credit, but only about half of Black and Hispanic children qualified.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.