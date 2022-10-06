Childcare workers to receive up bonuses from $400 to $1,000

Full-Time workers will receive $1,000 and part-time workers will receive $400 in one-time payments.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Childcare workers in the state will be eligible for a one-time bonus of up to $1,000, the governor's office announced Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state is releasing $70 million for bonus payments to the staff of childcare providers in Connecticut. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers.

Lamont said the program, known as Wage Supports for Early Childhood Educators, was created to show gratitude for the service of childcare workers, particularly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was included as part of the state budget bill that he signed into law earlier this year.

“Child care staff work consistently to provide critically needed care to ensure that children are safe and their parents and guardians have the support necessary to go to work,” Lamont said. “They are an essential part of our economy and help make Connecticut the most family-friendly state in the country. We need to support this important industry that is vital to families, the workplace, and society.”

Childcare program operators will be required to apply for the funds and then disburse the payments to their childcare staff. These operators will also receive funding of 10% on top of their staff payments to support supplemental staff benefits and administrative processing costs. Eligible childcare staff includes those who work in licensed centers, group child care homes, and family child care homes, as well as license-exempt programs that receive school readiness or child day care contract funds.

The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood will contact eligible childcare program operators and provide them with information that contains instructions on how they can apply for the funds.

“We understand and appreciate how hard early childhood educators are working for our children and deserve to be applauded and rewarded for their dedication,” Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said. “Their work is both critical in nature and highly valued by families in Connecticut, and these wage supports will help child care program directors recruit and retain staff.”

