Christians celebrate Ash Wednesday with some precautions

The start of the Lenten season looked a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERLIN, Connecticut — Christians around the globe started the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday receiving ashes like they normally would – with some safeguards against COVID-19 in the mix.

In Connecticut, some churches sought to maintain the traditions and were very cognizant of the pandemic.

“So, we’re just being aware that we need to maintain the traditions of the Ash Wednesday and do it in a safe way,” Greg Benoit, member of Kensington Congregational Church in Berlin told FOX61.

He and his wife Karen were awake early in the morning to set up a tent for the church’s “Ashes to Go” event.

Instead of going inside the church, recipients were asked to wear face masks and remain in their cars while driving up to receive ashes in order to maintain safety.

“It’s a safe way for people to still observe Ash Wednesday without having to go inside the church and without having to have any concerns over spreading the virus,” said Benoit.

Ashes were placed on the back of people’s hands. Those giving the ashes wore masks and sanitized their hands before and after distribution. This church started “Ashes to Go” last year.

“We were surprised by the number of people that came through,” said Transition Pastor, Reverend Laura Westby. “About half the people that stopped by were not church members. We had all different ages. We even had a dog. So, because of that we wanted to do it again this year and then the COVID really was an add-on.”

Meanwhile, Catholic churches, like those under the Hartford Archdiocese distributed ashes indoors with precautions. The Hartford Archdiocese instructed parishes in the state to use their discretion to determine what practices fit best for their community.

“Because of everything that’s going on and COVID, we received not too long ago kind of a direction from the Vatican, all the way from Rome, that said that a good idea this year might be for priest and people giving out ashes to sprinkle ashes on peoples foreheads,” said the Rev. Matthew Gworek, director of communications for the Archdioceses of Hartford.

Gov. Ned Lamont eased restrictions in places of worship earlier this February.

He signed an executive order which permitted attendance of up to 50% capacity.