Christmas is around the corner and Christians around the country will be celebrating the holy day that marks the birth of Jesus.

With the social distancing guidelines, it is not possible for many residents in Connecticut to physically attend any masses this year.

That is why we are bringing the masses to you.

Christmas Eve Mass will air on our sister station, the CW20 at 4 p.m. Thursday.