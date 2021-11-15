Holiday light displays in Connecticut

From Mystic to East Hartford, several towns are offering dazzling light displays to get you in the holiday spirit!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Driving down a neighborhood street during the holiday season, any number of homes will dazzle you with their decorations and lights.

Across Connecticut, several towns host even larger light displays to help get you and your family into the holiday spirit!

This is a partial list. If you know of any other light festivals, please email newstips@fox61.com.

Holiday Light Fantasia - The light show in Goodwin Park in Hartford dazzles visitors with a two-mile show as they drive through the displays in their car. The show features displays of holiday scenes, familiar characters, and local tributes with 200 individual displays. They celebrate not only Christmas but Hanukkah, the New Year, and Three Kings Day.

The show begins November 25 and runs to January 2, 2022. Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $20 a car (up to eight passengers) and is located at Goodwin Park, 1106 Maple Avenue, Hartford.

Need a holiday gift idea? Stop by these local craft festivals throughout the holiday season!

27th Annual Fantasy of Lights - Fantasy of Lights takes place in New Haven at Lighthouse Point Park. Each display is sponsored by a local business, corporation, individual, or organization. The displays have LED bulbs in them. The Fantasy of Lights is presented by Goodwill of Southern New England.

The show begins on November 18 and runs to December 31. The display is open Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., 2 Lighthouse Road, New Haven.

Admission is $10 per car/family van, $25 minibus, and $50 full-size bus.

Holiday Lights Spectacular - Holiday Lights Spectacular will return to Olde Mistick Villiage this year! The shoreline shopping area will be decorated with over half a million lights for shoppers and restaurant-goers to enjoy!

The event begins November 19 and will go until January 31, 2022. Admission is free and the hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 27 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic.

Magic of Lights - Magic of Lights is held at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. It is a family-friendly drive-through lights festival with festive scenes that include Candyland, Toyland, Sports Row, 12 Days of Christmas, and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Magic of Lights is held from November 19 to January 2, 2022, nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Standard vehicle weekday advance is $20 and any day advance online for a standard vehicle is $25. Both prices are available until November 2. Pratt & Whitney Stadium is located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford.

