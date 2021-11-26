Holiday concerts and performances around Connecticut

'Tis the season for concerts and performance to get you into the holiday season mood!

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is here and so are all of the movies, concerts, and other performances! These events are geared toward getting you in the holiday spirit!

Head down to Norwalk to catch a 4D experience of "The Polar Express", or visit the Warner Theater in Torrington to catch an airing of "The Muppet Christmas Carol!"

Here are some performances, concerts, and movies you can check out! This is a partial list. If you know of any other holiday performances or live events, please email newstips@fox61.com.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" - This musical, which will also include a sensory-friendly showing, will include all the special characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, and Yukon Cornelius, all joining Rudolph himself!

The performance will be at The Bushnell Theater on November 28, starting a t5 p.m. Learn more here.

"A Christmas Survival Guide"- With songs and vignettes, the characters in this Christmas musical charge into an urban landscape searching for the true essence of Christmas!

The performance will take place at the Ivoryton Playhouse in Essex from December 2 to December 19. Learn more here.

"The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year" - The seasonal stand-up performance combines with a murder mystery and ugly sweater party! The event is held at The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Museum on December 3. It begins at 9 p.m. and is for adults 21 years old and up. Learn more here!

"A Christmas Story: The Musical" - The Palace Theater in Waterbury will hold three performances of "A Christmas Story: The Musical" on December 3 and 4. Learn more about the show and purchase tickets here.

Ocean State Pops Orchestra - Based out of Rhode Island, this orchestra will perform on December 4 at the Loos Center for the Arts at The Woodstock Academy. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and admission starts at $25. Learn more here.

Marie Osmond’s Christmas Special - Marie Osmond will be joined by her nephew David Osmond and Daniel Emmet for the performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville. The show will take place on December 8 at 8 p.m. Learn more here.

Bushnell Theater "The Nutcracker" - Ballet Theatre Company returns to the stage as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary production of The Nutcracker. The performances will be held on December 11, 12, 18, and 19. at The Bushnell. Learn more here.

Palace Theater "The Nutcracker" - Woodbury Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" to be held on December 11 at 4 p.m. The performance will take place at The Palace Theater in Waterbury. Learn more here.

"Hip Hop Nutcracker" - This remixed and reimagined version of the classic stage performance takes audiences on a journey that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season. The show will take place on December 17 at 7:30 p.m. at The Bushnell. Learn more here.

Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas - Grammy award winner Jim Brickman will provide all the sounds of the holiday season with his piano. The performance will take place at The Bushnell on December 19 at 3 p.m. Learn more here.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM