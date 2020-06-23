New Haven School Board votes to change name of Christopher Columbus school

The decision came as controversy over Christopher Columbus continues.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven School Board voted to change the name of Christopher Columbus Family Academy.

The decision came as controversy over Christopher Columbus continues.

Some residents say Columbus he is an important part of Italian-American history. Others say he's a racist and slave trader.

Monday night, the Board of Education vote was 6-1 to change the name.

A new name has not been chosen yet.

One of the board members who voted against the measure said he doesn't support Columbus but says he is angry because the vote was done so quickly without input from the city’s Italian-American community.

Mayor Justin Elicker is on the Board of Education and also a parent at the school.

He tweeted out that he is proud that history can be addressed in a respectful way.