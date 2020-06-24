Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven taken down Wednesday morning

The decision to remove the statue came one week ago from the New Haven Parks Commission as growing opposition to Columbus spread throughout the country.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park is slated for removal Wednesday Morning, police said.

A large group of 40-50 people have gathered in support of the statue, protesting its removal.

The decision to remove the statue came one week ago from the New Haven Parks Commission as growing opposition to Columbus spread throughout the country.

On Monday night, the New Haven Board of Education voted to change the name of the Christopher Columbus Family Academy.

One of the board members who voted against the measure said he doesn't support Columbus but says he is angry because the vote was done so quickly without input from the city’s Italian-American community.

Mayor Justin Elicker is on the Board of Education and also a parent at the school.

“I’m glad the New Haven Board of Education has taken proactive steps to change the name of Columbus Academy. Christopher Columbus, for many Italian Americans, is a celebration of Italian heritage. But Christopher Columbus also represents a time of colonialism and atrocities committed. I am a parent at this school, and I am proud we can take the right steps to address history in a respectful way," said Mayor Elicker in a statement.

Many are calling for all statues of Columbus to be removed, citing atrocities he's believed to have committed against indigenous people, and the belief that he didn't step foot on North America in the first place.

But, the Italian-American community has pushed back saying the statutes represent their heritage.

“It’s a very storied, historic community here and people are very strong and proud of their side of history,” said Jon Bronke of New Haven. “So, I certainly respect all sides involved.”

“I think it’s an important conversation that we’ve been having in New Haven for a few years,” said State Rep. Roland Lemar (D-New Haven). He lives near where the Columbus statue has stood since 1892. “I think a lot of the stories we were told as we were young and growing up we found out through history and greater examination just aren’t true. Using Columbus as the hero of the Italian-American community probably doesn’t make much sense anymore and we’ve got plenty of heroes that we can celebrate."

“All of those accounts come from a man named, who wrote a book called A People’s History of the United States, written by a Marxist historian Howard Zinn,” said Al Ippolito, who also lives in the neighborhood near the statue.