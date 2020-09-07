New Britain residents have their voices heard over Christopher Columbus statue controversy

Statues in New Haven, Hartford, and Bridgeport have already been removed.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The controversy over Christopher Columbus statues in Connecticut continues.

Several cities and towns across Connecticut have already begun to take down Christopher Columbus statues.

In New Britain, the statue still stands but whether or not it stays up was a topic of discussion during last night's City Council meeting.

Several residents called into the meeting last night calling on the statue to be removed. They argue that Christopher Columbus represents racism and oppression.

At least one resident called in in favor of the statue staying, arguing that it represents the American- Italian heritage.

The statute was vandalized last month.

