Connecticut cities, towns to open cooling centers in anticipation for heatwave

CONNECTICUT, USA — Cities and towns will open cooling centers Tuesday for residents in need of relief as expected hot weather heads our way.



Forecasters anticipate temperatures will hit the 90s over the next few days as Connecticut could see its first heat wave of the year. Governor Ned Lamont activated the state's extreme hot weather protocol Tuesday through Sunday.



East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the city will have several spots ready for residents.



"East Hartford does have five outdoor pools, we'd love to host you. It's a great way to cool off, a great way to stay hydrated but we also have some cooling centers: we use our public safety complex on school street, number two our senior center, and then finally our public library,” he said.

Over in Vernon, the town is extending its pool hours until 8 p.m. through Sunday to help locals beat the heat.



To stay safe in extreme heat, stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing and bring pets indoors. Also, keep an eye on infants and children and check on your neighbors who may be at greater risk for heat-related illness.

"Watch for signs like dizziness,” Walsh said. “In the event that you believe you're suffering from some type of heat-related illness, your best course of action is to call 911."

For more information regarding cooling centers, call 211, or visit https://www.211ct.org.

