City of New Britain votes to take down Columbus statue

The statue had stood in the park for nearly 80 years. Ten members of the council were for the measure and four disapproved.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain's Common Council voted last night to take down their Christopher Columbus statue in McCabe Park.

On July 8th, city residents had their voices heard on the potential removal of the statue.

Those who had argued for the removal said that Christopher Columbus represented racism and oppression.

At least one resident called in in favor of the statue staying, arguing that it represents the American- Italian heritage.

The statute had been vandalized in June.

New Britain is not the only Connecticut town or city to remove its Christopher Columbus statue. New Haven also had voted to remove the Columbus statue in Wooster Square over the summer.