4 shot at Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering, police say

It happened near the library at the Atlanta University Center.

ATLANTA — At least four people were hurt early Sunday morning after a shooting on the Atlanta University Center campus, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers in the area responded to a Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering where they believe two people opened fire.

Police said people were listening to music played by a DJ near the Robert W. Woodruff Library.

They said two men and a woman were shot. A fourth victim left the scene and, they believe, transported themselves to Emory Hospital. However, police later said the fourth victim "sustained suspected graze and refused medical attention."

The school said two of the victims were Clark Atlanta students, the third was an AUC student and the fourth was not a student.

According to an alert sent to students on Sunday, the shots were fired from a vehicle traveling west on Parsons Street.

"The safety of our students is our top priority. CAU Public Safety and Atlanta Police Departments have increased officer patrols in the area and the incident remains under investigation," the alert read.

All four people are expected to be OK, officers on scene told 11Alive.

It was the first in-person homecoming celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited about returning to a full, on-ground homecoming experience since the pandemic,” President George T. French, Jr. said in a statement online. “Homecoming is about alumni coming back to alma mater, sharing in fun, strengthening lifelong friendships, supporting current students, and giving back to the university. We look forward to celebrating our history, students, and alumni during an exciting week of amazing activities. Alumni nationwide have been generous in their support and excited about the fact that Clark Atlanta is prospering with innovative, disruptive, and exponential growth.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have not said if any arrests were made.

"Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances around the incident," they said in a statement.

CAU Public Safety and Atlanta Police Departments have increased officer patrols in the area as the incident remains under investigation, the school said.

“Unfortunately, our students must travel public streets in going between buildings on a daily basis. We note that the perpetrators were non-students, yet they have access to these thoroughfares. The safety of our students remains our top priority as we continue to work with the City of Atlanta for solutions to senseless violence impacting innocent students and residents.” CAU Police Chief, Debra Williams said.

