Class action lawsuit filed against Eversource following response to Tropical Storm Isaias

BERLIN, Conn. — Two Connecticut residents and a local business owner have filed a class action lawsuit against Eversource on behalf of the hundreds of thousands throughout the state who lost power due to Tropical Storm Isais.

The lawsuit asks Eversource to pay its Connecticut customers a total of more than $1.5 billion.

The energy company is accused of negligence, breach of contract, recklessness, and violating the CT fair trade practices act.

Krysztof Kosieradzki, of Farmington, Michael O'Neill, of New Britain, and Stan Baker, a West Hartford business owner filed the complaint on August 7, three days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit Connecticut.

In the lawsuitm the plaintiffs allege Eversource "did not take appropriate and effective measures to prevent the interruption of electrical service caused by a storm."

The continue that the company "did not have backup and/or supplemental work crews ready and available to be deployed for electrical power restoration efforts."

The lawsuit comes as several local leaders have called on power companies to reimburse customers, specifically for the lost food and medication during the outages.

Attorney General William Tong, says Eversource and United Illuminating should pay customers using shareholder, not ratepayer money.

Tong is calling for a contested proceeding which is similar to a trial - to investigate both companies performances. The public utilities regulatory authority is currently investigating the companies response.