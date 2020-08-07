Coast Guard Academy welcomes new cadets

More than 260 young leaders were ready for Day One on Wednesday

NEW LONDON, Conn. — As the flags went up, new cadets like Rylie Brick arrived at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London.

“Honestly, I am most excited about learning about my classmates, because that is really the big thing here, teamwork,” says the Los Angeles native.

“She is super excited, I think this is a great fit for her, she is really going to enjoy it,” says Brick’s mom, Brenda.

But things looked different for the class of 2024. The traditional initiation and haircuts were scrapped as part of the Academy’s COVID-19 response.

“Always ready to adapt, as the Coast Guard Academy says Semper Gumby, always ready, Semper Paratus.

Instead cadets were sworn in as part of small groups and started a 14 day quarantine.

“I feel that she is going to be as well cared for and as safe as they can possibly make it,” says Bricks dad, Daniel.

“She is a really responsible kid, she does what she needs to do without having to be told, so I am not concerned about that at all,” adds Brenda

USCG Academy superintendent William Kelly said that the Academy has worked closely with state leaders to do what it can to make sure cadets stay safe on campus.

A place brick says she never would have been a part of without the support of her mom and dad, “Thanks for all of their supporst, without them I couldn’t have gotten here,” she says.