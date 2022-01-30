Clean up crews clear roadways and sidewalks in New London

Crews continue cleaning Saturday's snow

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The nor’easter may be over but the mess it brought is still left behind in some parts of Connecticut.



Crews were out clearing the sidewalks and roadways after dark Sunday.



New London Mayor Michael Passero said the city had no major damages but it will take a couple of days to haul out all the snow.

Saturday’s nor’easter pummeled New London County with snow and blizzard conditions.



“Enduring 10 hours of blizzard conditions has put a strain on our emergency responders and on our public works crews. The public works crews worked straight through, for between 24-36 hours, quite a heroic effort,” Mayor Passero said.



New London got 20 inches of snow.



“There’s no place to store the snow so what we’re going to begin doing is using bucket loaders and large dump trucks to haul the snow away,” Passero said.

The city is expecting some re-freezing with such low temperatures overnight so residents are reminded to be careful out there. Mayor Passero is also asking drivers to share the roadways with pedestrians while crews work to clean the rest of the sidewalks off.



Windham County also saw their fair share of snow. The storm brought about 21 inches to Sterling and Scotland.



Sunday night, much of the snow was already cleared off the roadways.



In Middlesex County, Haddam neighbors we spoke with aren’t bothered by the snow.



“We love the storm. We’re New Englanders. This is what we live for. We are perfectly happy being snowed in and we are perfectly capable of getting ourselves out,” Sarah Colonghi-Pytlik said.

Drivers traveled through Haddam smoothly Sunday night with the roads free of snow and the blacktop showing once again.



“The state did very well taking care of the roads and we do well ourselves taking care of each other and our neighbors. We plow all our neighbors out,” Joseph Sierpinski from Haddam said.



Chester and Essex saw some of the highest snow totals for Middlesex County, both at around 16 inches.

