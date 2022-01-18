Clean up after winter storm continues in state's shoreline communities

In Milford, flooded roads have dried out but some neighbors are dealing with downed trees on their properties.

MILFORD, Conn. — The clean-up continued Tuesday in Connecticut’s shoreline communities after flooding and wind damage caused by Monday’s winter storm.

In Milford, flooded roads have dried out but some neighbors are dealing with downed trees on their properties.

A giant tree fell onto Kerry Washay’s house on Ridgewood Drive, ripping apart his back patio.

“I looked out the rear window and I see my chimney had fallen over and I said, ‘What strong wind to blow the metal chimney over so I look further out and I say Jesus my patio’s all goofed up, what the heck’s going on?’” said Washay.

On Tuesday, Washay was still waiting for crews to come by and start the removal process.

“This is the second time it’s happened. They had to replace the whole roof last time,” said Washay.

Just a few blocks away, another tree came down onto a house on Yale Avenue due to the storm’s strong winds.

“It was very similar to the two hurricanes that we had with the amount of wind that we had. Trees were just falling down everywhere,” said Graham Niemi of Milford.

Flooding was also an issue Monday in shoreline communities.

“It was a lot of areas. The normal areas that usually get the flooding were the ones to get it,” said Joe Kane of Milford.

However, it was a much different picture 24 hours later with roads dried out.

“Yeah, everything was good. The streets were good. Other than just the wind and cold we’re dealing with,” said Kane.

And as for Washay, who’s also dealing with some serious clean-up, he is still managing to look on the bright side of things.

“Hey, look, at 77-years-old I’ve had a crap go down OK, and this is not going to defeat me. This is a little hiccup in the road, that’s all this is,” said Washay.

