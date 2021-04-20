Cleaner, greener the 'Love Hartford' initiative is announced

From gardens to playgrounds to open-air spaces, scores of volunteers have contributed to about 20 different projects across the city – and counting.

HARTFORD, Conn — Lot after lot, block after block, the “Love Hartford” Project was launched by Mayor Luke Bronin atop a transformed greenspace in the city’s south end. The Love Hartford Program dovetails the “Love Your Block” program which has been around for over two years.

Mayor Bronin broke the program down into three major elements, “This is about a mini-grant program where you can apply for funding to make your vision happen,” said Bronin.

He then added, “There’s a broader beautification project working with so many partners to beautify the city, and, then, there’s an awards ceremony where we recognize those who are doing the work here in Hartford.”

Partners like the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Knox Inc., Hartford Next, local NRZ’s, and SINA – the Southside Institution Neighborhood Alliance -- are all involved in the projects to spruce up the city. Logan Singerman, a member of SINA said, “it’s not just about transforming a space but it's about creating a place for neighbors to know one another and just helping to improve the neighborhood.”

From gardens to playgrounds to open-air spaces, scores of volunteers have contributed to about 20 different projects across the city – and counting. Delene Falcon, a SINA volunteer said, “that’s the beauty of this, it’s happening all over Hartford with “Love Your Block” grants… it’s very exciting and it’s innovative.”

Mayor Bronin added, “The Love Your Block initiative is all about empowering residents to make the change they want to see their neighborhood.”

