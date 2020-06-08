Cleaning up in the central part of the state

Large tree limbs, telephone poles and wires all fell during the storm, trapping some people in their neighborhoods.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — People across Connecticut are still dealing with cleanup and power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias. Many streets are covered in branches and leaves, but in some places, the issues are much bigger. On Hawthorne Terrace in New Britain, a tree came down completely blocking the road. In Meriden, one of the hardest hit areas is near Yale Avenue. Large tree limbs, telephone poles and wires all fell during the storm, trapping some people in their neighborhoods.

"We called Eversource and then they asked that we call the police when you have the road, our only exit and entrance blocked off," said Andre Delachevrotiere of Meriden. "We're just starting to be able to get out this morning," he said.

Another neighbor, a FOX61 viewer, emailed us saying his family was blocked in by a tree that fell across their driveway. By Thursday morning crews had stopped by to clear some space. However neighbors stopping by to see it, said there is still a lot of work to be done.

"There's a lot of damage here, yeah a lot of damage here," said Abdel Ouhed of Meriden.

In Southington, several side roads were closed because of downed trees and power lines. The damage was widespread in town, but varied. A tree was completely uprooted taking the front lawn with it at a home in the Plantsville section of town, but other neighborhoods, still had power and already cleaned up.

"It's not too bad only because we spent like six hours yesterday cleaning it up. We only had like a couple of big branches down but I mean everywhere else you look there's trees down, even on the street it's crazy," said Carley Vesneski of Southington.

Queen Street, a usually busy commercial area, was dark and quiet after a tree brought down powerlines.

"We've been trying to do some errands, they're closed," said Vesneski. "We took the back roads got to Queen Street and it was like, 'wait a minute, those are some big wires down,' turned right back around," she said.