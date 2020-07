According to reports, a victim was transported via private vehicle to St. Francis Hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are on scene investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that occurred on the city's north end.

Officers responded to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Barbour Street shortly after 1 p.m.

The street remains closed at 2:10 p.m. while police conduct an investigation.

FOX61 has a crew on scene and will provide more details as they become available.