Cleveland police officer killed in shooting on city's west side

The officer's identity is not being released at this time.

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Police officer was killed in a shooting on the city's west side Thursday night, officials reports.

Cleveland Police Patrolman Association President, Jeff Follmer, confirmed the news.

The incident occurred near West 65th Street and Stock Avenue. The details of the shooting remain unknown at this time. According to Follmer, another individual was also killed as a result of the incident.

The officer's or the second victim's identities are not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates as they become available.