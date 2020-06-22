One dead in Clinton motorcycle crash

Police identify the victim as a Norwich man

CLINTON, Connecticut — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash Saturday night that led to the death of a Norwich man.

Brett Salter, 27, of Norwich, died from injuries he received after the motorcycle he was driving crossed Rt 145 and went off the road.

Police were called to the scene just south of the Clinton Country Club around 9:30 pm Saturday.

Police and Rescue personnel responded and attempted lifesaving efforts but Salter was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 145 and traveled over the guard rail and off the road.