Home in Clinton heavily damaged following fire

Fire officials said all occupants were accounted for and no injuries were reported

CLINTON, Connecticut — A home suffered heavy damage in Clinton following a fire this morning.

Fire crews were called to a home on High Street this morning. When they arrived, they saw heavy fire on the first and second floors of the home.

Two occupants managed to escape the home at the time but weren't sure if anyone else was inside. Fire officials said all were accounted for and no injuries reported.

The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes but the home sustained heavy damage with a partial roof collapse.

The state fire marshal is on scene assisting the investigation into what sparked the fire.

