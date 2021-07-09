x
Clinton police recover three stolen vehicles

The three vehicles were located and returned to their owners.
Credit: FOX61

CLINTON, Connecticut — Police recovered three motor vehicles stolen near Shore Road on Wednesday.

Officers say the vehicles were located and returned to their owners with the help of New Haven police.

One suspect was caught by video surveillance and a warrant for their arrest is pending.

Police urge residents to lock their vehicles at night and contact the department if there is any suspicious activity.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Recchia at 860-669-0451 or krecchia@clintonct.org

    

