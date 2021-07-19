Call your agents | Close date set for CT light house auction

The auction closes August 5th for this historic property

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Looking to get away? There's almost nothing more remote than a lighthouse only accessible by boat.

The U.S. General Services Administration is auctioning off the Penfield Reef Lighthouse to the public, and they announced Monday that the close date for the auction is set for Thursday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m.

The lighthouse is about one mile from the entrance of Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport and marks an underwater reef that extends southeast from Fairfield Beach into Long Island Sound.

The auction began June 21, and the U.S. GSA says it is part of GSA’s mission to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission support services across the government.

The lighthouse property includes a 51-foot-tall octagonal lighthouse and a two-story, 1,568 square foot keeper’s quarters.

The building was built in 1874 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It will remain an active aid to navigation.

In 2015, the property was weatherized, and the U.S. GSA says the exterior was restored to reflect its 19th century appearance.

A full list of renovations can be found in the Invitation for Bids on the GSA Auction site.

Interested bidders must register in advance and put down a $10,000 registration deposit. The starting bid is $100,000, and bids increase by $10,000.



Site inspections are being scheduled for registered bidders only, and they must be registered `before July 25. For more registration information, see the Invitation for Bids.

Additional information on the Property can be found at here, and more information on auction closing rules can be found at https://go.usa.gov/x6Spm.

