Tong joins coalition to end stigmatization of LGBTQ blood donation

HARTFORD, Conn — Attorney General William Tong has called to end the stigma that comes with LBGTQ individuals donating blood. Tong joined the 22-state coalition, which supports the Biden Administration's new proposed policy making it easier for the LGBTQ population to donate blood and plasma.

The first ever national blood crisis was declared by the Red Cross in January 2022. Lifting restrictions compared to a 12-month waiting period, would produce nearly 300,000 pints of additional donated blood annually and could help save the lives of more than a million people.

“This restrictive and outdated policy both stigmatizes members of the LGBTQ community and harms all who rely on an adequate supply of donated blood for life. Adopting this new, science-based policy will both help increase the available blood supply at a time when we’re experiencing historic shortages and end the wrongful discrimination of LGBTQ individuals,” Attorney General Tong said in a statement.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood transfusions and blood products are needed for major surgeries, to treat diseases such as sickle cell anemia and some cancers, and to treat victims injured by accidents, violence, or natural disasters, According to the American Red Cross.

If the proposed recommendations become final, blood banks in the United States asked to eliminate the previous policy and instead ask all donors, regardless of their actual or perceived gender or sexual orientation, if they have had sex with a new partner or more than one partner in the last three months. Based on their answers, they would either be allowed to donate blood or asked to wait for three months.

The restrictions date back to the 1980s when fears over HIV in the blood supply lead to prohibitions against men who have had sex with men from ever donating blood. In recent years those restrictions have been relaxed. According to the CDC, blood donations in the United States have been screened for antibody to human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) since March 1985 and type 2 (HIV-2) since June 1992.

