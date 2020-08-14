Coast Guard to recognize Cross Sound Ferry captain and crew that rescued 5 people in Long Island Sound

The ferry was able to get to a sinking boat in the Sound before the Coast Guard and pulled everyone on board.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Coast Guard will be recognizing a Cross Sound Ferry captain and crew for their heroic acts that saved five people's lives.

The Cape Henlopen Ferry was out on the water last month when the captain and crew came across a boat that was sinking near Plum Island, New York. They took action quickly and were able to rescue everyone on board.

The Coast Guard said it had launched a rescue boat from their station in New London, but by the time they got there, the ferry crew had already safely rescued everyone. The Cape Henlopen launched its own onboard rescue boat to help get all five people on to the Cape Henlopen. After checking to make sure everyone was okay, the people were returned to shore.

No one was hurt.

The ferry captain and crew will be presented with a United States Coast Guard certificate of merit this morning at 9:30 a.m.

Pictures of the incident show it started getting dark out at the time that all of this was happening.